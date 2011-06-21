Photograph or review Sonisphere 2011 for Gibson

Thank god rockstars don't actually look like this selection of douche bags

Gibson Guitars has announced a new competition offering one lucky up-and-coming photographer and one lucky writer the chance to work for them at this year's Sonisphere festival.

The Gibson Rocks Sonisphere competition is open to all amateur photographers and writers aged 18 and over. To enter the photography competition, budding snappers simply need to send their best live music picture along with their contact details to Gibson.photographer@gmail.com (max size 1.5MB).

Up-and-coming writers are asked to submit a 200-word gig review of their choice to Gibson.journo@gmail.com. The closing date for all entries is 26 June (this Sunday).

The winning writer will be asked to write a 1,500-word review, which will then be posted on Gibson.com after the festival.

Head to the Gibson website for more information