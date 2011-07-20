Opeth 2011 UK tour dates unveiled

Opeth 2011 uk tour dates

Progressive metallers Opeth will be hitting the UK for a string of tour dates in support of their new album 'Heritage' this November.

The Swedish prog titans will be play a run of six academy shows throughout England and Scotland, beginning with Bristol on 8 November and ending 13 November at London's prestigious Brixton Academy.

Opeth's tenth album 'Heritage' is due for release 19 September, it follows a three year wait after their last studio album 'Watershed' was released in May 2008.

8 November - Bristol, O2 Academy

9 November - Newcastle, O2 Academy

10 November - Edinburgh, HMV Picture House

11 November - Manchester, Academy

12 November - Birmingham, O2 Academy

13 November - London, O2 Academy Brixton

Tickets are on sale now and are available from the venue box offices and www.livenation.co.uk.