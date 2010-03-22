New Stone Temple Pilots material streams online. Plus cover art and tracklist!

Stone Temple Pilots have announced the track list of their new eponymous studio album, due for release 24 May.

In addition, some of the new songs are beginning to officially surface on various websites and they´ve also revealed the album´s cover art (the rather cool ‘finger painting´ to the right).

Finally, the band will be playing a few live dates in the UK this summer, appearing at Download 2010 (11-13 June) and headlining Brixton Academy on 16 June.

Stream ‘Between The Lines´

Stone Temple Pilots´ new album track list:

Between The Lines

Take A Load Off

Huckleberry Crumble

Hickory Dichotomy

Dare if You Dare

Cinnamon

Hazy Daze

Bagman

Peacoat

Fast As I Can

First Kiss on Mars

Maver