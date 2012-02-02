NAMM 2012: 10 Of The Best Electric Guitars

Trying to pick just 10 of our most anticipated new arrivals after this year’s winter NAMM show is like picking a puppy from a shelter – we want to take them ALL home. Still, here’s a selection of some of our favourite electric guitars from NAMM 2012.

ESP Eclipse II w/ Duncans

MSRP: $2,882 (approx. £1,822)

They say:

“If you’re really into making a splash (and are into passive pickups), the new Eclipse-II w/ Duncans has an amazing new Silver Sparkle (SSP) finish that can’t help but draw everyone’s attention!”

We say:

Well, hello there Mr Sparkleboots! It’s not for everyone, but this Seymour Duncan-equipped Eclipse was one of the most eye-catching production-line axes on display this year. *Distracts with jazz hands and winning smile, while exiting stage left*

Essentials tech specs:

Mahogany neck, ebony fingerboard, mahogany body (with a maple top), Seymour Duncan JB humbuckers, Gotoh Magnum Lock tuners, Gotoh TOM bridge, SSP finish.