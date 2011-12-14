Meshuggah unveil 2012 UK tour dates

Meshuggah 2012 uk tour dates

The Swedish kings of crushingly technical metal, Meshuggah, are set to return to the UK for a full tour next April.

The eight-date run will kick off 12 April at Bristol's O2 Academy, before stopping off in Wolverhampton, Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Norwich, Brighton and London. Check out the full dates, venue and ticket details below.

Meanwhile, the band have also recently unveiled plans to release an as-yet-untitled seventh studio album in the UK early next year. Their last full-length, 'obZen' was, internationally at least, their most successful release to date, so it will be interesting to see what Mr Thordendal and co can come up with seventh time round.

12 April - Bristol, O2 Academy www.ticketweb.co.uk

13 April - Wolverhampton, Slade Rooms www.wolvescivic.co.uk

14 April - Nottingham, Rock City www.alt-tickets.co.uk

15 April - Glasgow, Garage www.triplegmusic.com

17 April - Manchester, Academy www.livenation.co.uk

18 April - Norwich, Waterfront www.ueaticketbookings.co.uk

19 April - Brighton, Concorde 2 www.seetickets.com

20 April - London, Electric Ballroom www.livenation.co.uk