Meet Paul Reed Smith of PRS guitars!

PRS Guitars' UK distributor, Headline Music, is giving you the chance to 'Meet Your Maker' by arranging a short tour of UK guitar shops with Paul Reed Smith.

The legendary luthier will appear at three stores in different areas of the UK throughout April. Each appearance will consist of a Q&A session and a performance by the Paul Reed Smith Band (which also features blues rocker Davy Knowles) and one of two special guests Simon McBride (winner of Guitarist magazine's Young Guitarist Of The Year) and Bernie Marsden (UFO, Whitesnake).

On top of the performance and Q&A session, visitors will also be granted a look at a selection of special PRS Private Stock guitars and timbers. See below for the list of dates and locations.

For more information on the sessions visit here.



11 April - Guitar Guitar, Glasgow (Tel. 01415 529896 or e-mail glasgow@guitarguitar.co.uk)

12 April - Digital Village, East London (Tel: or e-mail events@digitalvillage.co.uk)

13 April - World Guitars, Stonehouse Gloucester (Tel: 01453 824306 or e-mail info@worldguitars.co.uk)