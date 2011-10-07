Marshall Headphones celebrates the roadie

Marshall Headphones has sponsored a new series of short documentaries looking at the often unsung hero of rock music - the roadie - as part of a fancy pants promotional thing.

The definitely-not-suitable-for-work-or-family-gatherings series is presented by Jesse Hughes (moustachioed frontman of The Eagles Of Death Metal) and has so far featured legendary Queens Of The Stone Age soundman, Hutch, metal tech/filth-bag Jef Hickey and Nick Rucker, tour manager for Steel Panther.

Check them out below, but understand that by clicking the 'play' button you are agreeing to subject yourself to a high degree of bad language, nudity and warped sexual banter. We mean that, by the way.

