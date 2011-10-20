Jonathan Wilson UK tour dates

LA-based songwriter, producer, luthier and session player Jonathan Wilson is due to head over to UK shores for a series of tour dates dates in support of Wilco. Go. Watch. Him.

Not only is Jonathan the kind of player that makes you wonder what you've been doing wrong all these years, he's also shared the stage with the likes of Robbie Robertson, Jackson Browne and Graham Nash and made a name for himself as both a producer and luthier.

We featured Jonathan in On The Up back in Total Guitar issue 218 (which, incidentally, you can download free for a limited time from Apple's Newsstand) and found about his life-long relationship with guitars and guitar music.

Check out the video for 'Desert Raven' (above) from his excellent debut solo album 'Gentle Spirit' and then catch him on tour with Wilco this month and/or at his London solo date on 21 November.

24 October - Glasgow, Concert Hall (supporting Wilco)

25 October - Manchester, Academy (supporting Wilco)

27 October - Bristol, Colston Hall (supporting Wilco)

28 October - London, Roundhouse (supporting Wilco)

29 October - London, Roundhouse (supporting Wilco)

21 November - London, Hoxton Bar & Grill (headline show)