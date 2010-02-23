Johnny Marr Has Guitar Worth £30,000 Returned

Johnny Marr, the virtuoso behind The Smiths, has had a guitar worth £30,000 returned following a London court case.

According to NME, the guitarist - who now plays with indie band The Cribs - lost the 1964 Gibson SG following a London performance with his old solo project Johnny Marr And The Healers in 2000.

Stephen White - one of the guests allowed backstage that evening - admitted to stealing the guitar, telling Highbury Corner Magistrates Court, “I´m disgusted with the whole thing. There´s a victim here. I can´t reconcile myself with the behaviour of that night.”

When asked where he had kept the instrument since the theft, White stated that it had been on display in his living room for the last ten years...