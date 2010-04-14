Jeff Beck insures hands for £7million after carrot-cutting incident

Jeff beck insures hands for £7million

Image: © Erik Kabik ./Retna Ltd./Corbis

According to the Mirror, bonafide guitar legend Jeff Beck sliced off the end of one finger while chopping carrots and had to have it re-attached in an emergency procedure.

While we're glad the guitarist is getting his five-a-day, he should also probably get his own cook. Following the incident, Beck has raised the value of the insurance policy on his hands to £7million. The new amount equates to approximately £700,000 per digit, or $1million.

Jeff Beck's new album 'Emotion And Commotion', his first studio effort in seven years, is out today. Check out the video interview with him below.