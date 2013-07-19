In pictures: Jackson Corey Beaulieu USA Signature KV6 unboxed
Jackson Corey Beaulieu USA Signature KV6 unboxed
It's been over two years in the making, but Corey Beaulieu's USA Signature KV6 is finally beginning to hit the shelves – and the TG postroom.
So, join us as we unbox this pointy C-tuned axe of true metal proportions, and take a look at exactly what Corey wanted for his signature axe…
Go on, guess what body shape that guitar is. Bet you can’t…
Of course – it’s a V! Our KV6 is in a quintessentially metal Gloss Black, but you can also opt for Transparent Black or Transparent Red
A pair of Seymour Duncan Blackouts provides the tonal firepower…
…while a gen-u-wine Original Floyd Rose vibrato brings the whammy thrills
The Trivium logo takes pride of place on the classic Jackson headstock’s truss rod cover
One last lingering look at that pointy, pointy body: lovely
