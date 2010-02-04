How's This For A Musical Holiday!

Fancy A Weekend Away? How about the Cotswolds? No? How about five days in a legendary recording studio working with bona fide rock
stars and accommodation in a swanky West London
hotel?
Well you may be in luck; London´s Metropolis studios has announced
that it will be running a new event, catchily-titled the London Legends Rock
Masterclass (LLRM) from 27 April to 2 May.
Those fortunate enough to be able to afford LLRM - it´ll set
you back £7,000 for the full five days - and gain one of the 30 places will get
the chance to write, play, record and just generally hang-out with Glen Matlock
(Sex Pistols), Chris Difford (Squeeze), Ian McLagen (The Faces/Small Faces) and
Mick Avory (The Kinks).
Following the week´s sessions, participants will tie-up
events with the Sunday Blast - a live extravaganza, that will be filmed and
recorded for posterity.
Included in the price are six nights' accommodation at London´s rock pit-stop,
the KWest hotel, all food and drinks (including a meal at Bill Wyman´s Sticky
Fingers restaurant) and the use of all of the instruments and studio facilities
at Metropolis Studios.
TG supposes there are worse
ways to spend your time…
For more information check out the LLRM website.