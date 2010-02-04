How's This For A Musical Holiday!

Fancy A Weekend Away? How about the Cotswolds? No? How about five days in a legendary recording studio working with bona fide rock

stars and accommodation in a swanky West London

hotel?

Well you may be in luck; London´s Metropolis studios has announced

that it will be running a new event, catchily-titled the London Legends Rock

Masterclass (LLRM) from 27 April to 2 May.

Those fortunate enough to be able to afford LLRM - it´ll set

you back £7,000 for the full five days - and gain one of the 30 places will get

the chance to write, play, record and just generally hang-out with Glen Matlock

(Sex Pistols), Chris Difford (Squeeze), Ian McLagen (The Faces/Small Faces) and

Mick Avory (The Kinks).

Following the week´s sessions, participants will tie-up

events with the Sunday Blast - a live extravaganza, that will be filmed and

recorded for posterity.

Included in the price are six nights' accommodation at London´s rock pit-stop,

the KWest hotel, all food and drinks (including a meal at Bill Wyman´s Sticky

Fingers restaurant) and the use of all of the instruments and studio facilities

at Metropolis Studios.

TG supposes there are worse

ways to spend your time…

For more information check out the LLRM website.