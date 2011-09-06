Gus G guitar workshop in Guildford this Thursday

Gus g workshop in guildford

Ozzy Osbourne and Firewind guitarist Gus G is due to host a guitar clinic at The Boileroom in Guildford this Thursday (8 September).

The event is sponsored by Andertons Music and Blackstar Amplification (the latter endorses Gus G) and is due to feature a set from Gus, as well as a question and answer session.

Tickets are priced at a very reasonable £6 each and are available through the Andertons Music website. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Everyone attending the evening will be given a free Blackstar Gus G t-shirt and, what's more, if you buy an ESP LTD Gus-200 Gus G signature guitar from Anderton's beforehand, you can bring it along to get it signed by the man himself.

Check out our interview with Gus G to find out about another of his signature guitars, the LTD Gus-600 EC.

IMAGE: © Paul Hebert/Icon SMI/Corbis