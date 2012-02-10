Graham Coxon offers free download of 'Truth'

There's a new solo album on the way from Graham Coxon, 'A+E', on 2 April and in a cunning move of savvy promotional awareness he's giving away a new track, 'Truth'.
You can bag said savvy-promotional-awareness-track by heading to www.thisisfakediy.co.uk and supplying your email address. It's dark and kind of shoe-gazey and we like it.
The new record has been produced by Ben Hillier, who has previously produced albums by Blur, Elbow and The Horrrors, and is a noticeably moodier collection than his last album, 'The Spinning Tap'.
Check out the full track list and accompanying tour dates below and then when you're done with that have a peek at the recent Fender Graham Coxon Signature Telecaster.
Graham Coxon 'A+E' track list
1. Advice
2. City Hall
3. What'll It Take
4. Meet+Drink+Pollinate
5. The Truth
6. Seven Naked Valleys
7. Running For Your Life
8. Bah Singer
9. Knife In The Cast
10. Ohh, Yeh, Yeh
Graham Coxon 2012 UK tour dates
13 April - Oxford, O2 Academy
15 April - Gateshead, Sage
16 April - Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms
17 April - Glasgow, Garage
19 April - Manchester, Sound Control
20 April - Sheffield, Leadmill
21 April - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
23 April - Brighton, Concorde
24 April - Cambridge, Junction
25 April - London, Forum
27 April - Gloucester, Guildhall
28 April - Bristol, Trinity
29 April - Exeter, Phoenix
30 April - Falmouth, Princess Pavilions