Graham Coxon offers free download of 'Truth'

There's a new solo album on the way from Graham Coxon, 'A+E', on 2 April and in a cunning move of savvy promotional awareness he's giving away a new track, 'Truth'.

You can bag said savvy-promotional-awareness-track by heading to www.thisisfakediy.co.uk and supplying your email address. It's dark and kind of shoe-gazey and we like it.

The new record has been produced by Ben Hillier, who has previously produced albums by Blur, Elbow and The Horrrors, and is a noticeably moodier collection than his last album, 'The Spinning Tap'.

Check out the full track list and accompanying tour dates below and then when you're done with that have a peek at the recent Fender Graham Coxon Signature Telecaster.

Graham Coxon 'A+E' track list

1. Advice

2. City Hall

3. What'll It Take

4. Meet+Drink+Pollinate

5. The Truth

6. Seven Naked Valleys

7. Running For Your Life

8. Bah Singer

9. Knife In The Cast

10. Ohh, Yeh, Yeh

13 April - Oxford, O2 Academy

15 April - Gateshead, Sage

16 April - Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms

17 April - Glasgow, Garage

19 April - Manchester, Sound Control

20 April - Sheffield, Leadmill

21 April - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

23 April - Brighton, Concorde

24 April - Cambridge, Junction

25 April - London, Forum

27 April - Gloucester, Guildhall

28 April - Bristol, Trinity

29 April - Exeter, Phoenix

30 April - Falmouth, Princess Pavilions