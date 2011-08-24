Fender Graham Coxon signature Telecaster announced

Fender graham coxon signature telecaster

The guitarist with Britpop kings Blur and the man who wrote THAT riff, Graham Coxon, is to be honoured with the release of a signature Fender Telecaster.

Coxon has become closely associated with the Telecaster throughout his 20+ year musical career and has said it's, "The first guitar I reach for" and "one of the guitars I used to draw when I was at school and dream of having."

We're fairly sure his boyhood self would find the thought of his own signature pretty exciting. In fact, we're fairly sure his adult self is excited by the prospect too.

Among the distinguishing features of the Mexican-made guitar are a Blonde finish ash body with a Tortoiseshell pickguard and a C-shaped maple neck with a rosewood fingerboard and medium jumbo frets.

Electronics-wise the guitar will house a vintage-style singlecoil Telecaster pickup at the bridge, a Seymour Duncan '59 SH-1 humbucker in the neck and a three-position "top-hat"-style pickup selector.

Other interesting features include chrome knobs, a vintage-style Telecaster bridge and tuner set and a '70s-style headstock with a decal of Coxon's signature on the back.

The guitar is a European exclusive with a full retail price of £720.