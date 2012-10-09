Got a question for Slash?

TG is talking to Slash this week and we want your guitar questions for him. And if we publish your question for the top hatted hero, you'll get a set of D'Addario strings.

If there's something you've been itching to ask Slash, just get in touch via the Total Guitar Twitter or Facebook pages or by emailing totalguitar@futurenet.com with the subject line 'Question for Slash' and your name, location and question.

Remember - you're much more likely to get your question asked and printed if it's original and based around the subject of guitar gear and playing. Maybe there's always something you've wanted to know about how Slash wrote or recorded a part or what he's currently using to play live.

Look out for the Slash String Em Up readers questions interview in a future issue of Total Guitar.