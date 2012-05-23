Got a question for Guns N' Roses? Tell us and win some strings!

TG will be talking to not one but all three guitarists from the current Guns N' Roses line-up this weekend on their UK tour, and we want your guitar questions.

If you've got a question for Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal, Richard Fortus and DJ Ashba let us know on Facebook or by e-mail.

All three have a wealth of playing experience between them so you may want to ask them about their rigs, technique, tips on playing Guns songs and the future plans for the band.

Finally, remember we're a guitar mag, so although we may slip in a few general ones, if you ask a question about their guitar playing or songwriting, you're much more likely to get it answered.