Get Total Guitar on your iPad, iPhone and iPod

We're very pleased to tell you that you can now buy digital copies of Total Guitar magazine for your iPad, iPhone and iPod through your iTunes account and Apple's new Newsstand store.

If you have the new iOS 5 software update, you can find TG in the new Newsstand app.

Users with older versions of iOS just search for "Total Guitar" in the iTunes store or head to the Total Guitar iTunes page to download and buy the latest issue of the mag.

Pricing starts from £2.99 per issue, with a three month subscription costing £8.99, a six month one £15.49 and a full year's worth (13 issues) just £27.99.

Buy Total Guitar for iPad, iPhone and iPod

Buy a digital copy of Total Guitar magazine

(US readers click here)

Please note: Due to ongoing copyright issues, the digital editions of TG do not currently include the covermount disc content and audio.