Gallery: Michael Kiwanuka in the studio
Michael playing a Gibson Les Paul Studio
Michael Kiwanuka, a songwriter occupying the sunny territory between Otis Redding and Nick Drake, is interviewed in Total Guitar issue 220 (on sale 3 October to 30 October).
TG is very pleased to bring you this exclusive gallery of candid shots captured during the recording sessions of his forthcoming debut album at Paul Butler’s studio in Ventnor, Isle Of Wight.
Click-through for images of some tasty vintage gear, candid recording shots and other scenes from the sessions.
Michael Kiwanuka 2011 UK tour dates
25 October – Yardbird Jazz Café, Birmingham
26 October – Deaf Institute, Manchester
27 October – Brel, Glasgow
29 October – Stiff Kitten, Belfast
30 October – The Grand Social, Dublin
9 November – Shipping Forecast, Liverpool
10 November – Hi-Fi, Leeds
24 November– The Hope, Brighton
Michael playing a Gibson Les Paul Studio (again)
Songbook, leads and spanner
Michael writing chords
Bring on the trumpets...
Michael in the studio
Clint Eastwood
Producer Paul Butler (The Bees) at the desk
Fender Jazz Bass
Double bass
Organs and keyboards
Vintage synths
EQ, Limiter and Tape Delay in the rack
Watkins Copicat Tape Echo
Obligatory Soul Camel
Jon McMullen fine tuning
Taking a break
Michael with his Martin acoustic
Michael's Martin close-up
Michael Kiwanuka 'I'm Getting Ready' video
