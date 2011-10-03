Gallery: Michael Kiwanuka in the studio

Michael Kiwanuka, a songwriter occupying the sunny territory between Otis Redding and Nick Drake, is interviewed in Total Guitar issue 220 (on sale 3 October to 30 October).

TG is very pleased to bring you this exclusive gallery of candid shots captured during the recording sessions of his forthcoming debut album at Paul Butler’s studio in Ventnor, Isle Of Wight.

Click-through for images of some tasty vintage gear, candid recording shots and other scenes from the sessions.

25 October – Yardbird Jazz Café, Birmingham

26 October – Deaf Institute, Manchester

27 October – Brel, Glasgow

29 October – Stiff Kitten, Belfast

30 October – The Grand Social, Dublin

9 November – Shipping Forecast, Liverpool

10 November – Hi-Fi, Leeds

24 November– The Hope, Brighton