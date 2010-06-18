Free Track Friday: The week's best free MP3 downloads

This week we've got free MP3 downloads (with guitars in!) from Alice Cooper, Kula Shaker, Tommy Lee's Methods Of Mayhem, Black Mountain and Lavotchkin.

More Free Track Friday posts

Track of the week

Free track fridays: the week's best free mp3 downloads - kula shaker

Kula Shaker - Peter Pan RIP

Never mind Peter Pan, we thought Kula Shaker were long-gone! This psychedelic, folk gem proves otherwise though, pulling off the kind of dream-pop melodies that everyone's falling over themselves to write without sounding contrived.

Get the rest…

Methods Of Mayhem - Fight Song

Oh god, we REALLY shouldn't enjoy this. Everything screams "No!": it's rap metal, it's Tommy Lee, it's… well, those two things should be enough. However, what 'Fight Song' also has is huge riffs, a line that goes "Every time I see your face, I wanna f*** it up!" and undeniable energy. Is 2010 the year of the nu-metal rebirth? Probably not…

Alice Cooper - Elected

Cooper's been re-recording a bunch of his old favourites recently. Gawd knows why, but if the nicest dude in rock wants to give-away a free MP3 of the new version of 'Elected' and get a new crowd into his tunes, we ain't complaining.

Lavotchkin - The Werther Effect

We're not entirely sure what this song is about, just that Lavotchkin are not happy with it. We're glad they have an outlet though, because as a result of their un-cageable anger, we get some decent hardcore music.

Black Mountain - Old Fangs

There's kind of a stoner-metal vibe here, with a bit of early Black Sabbath riffage thrown in. Black Mountain aren't going to win any prizes for their positive mental attitude, but they might for their doom-y lyrics and atmospheric organ work. Big, black ribbon prizes, with lots of gothic ribbons.

More Free Track Friday posts