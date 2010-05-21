Free Track Friday: the week's best free MP3 downloads

This week we've got brilliant free downloads from The Mystery Jets, Feeder, The Union, Delays, Woods and Mother Mother. If you like them, spread the word.

More Free Track Friday posts

Track of the week

Mystery jets 'dreaming of another world' free mp3 download

Mystery Jets - Dreaming Of Another World

A great cut from the new album 'Serotonin', their songs are still sounding fresh and they've still got a knack for a catchy melody. It's almost too good to give away.

Get the rest

Feeder - Call Out

The second track from their forthcoming seventh album 'Renegades', 'Call Out' sees the Feeder boys reinvigorated and heavier than ever before. The guitars sound MASSIVE, which is always a smart-move in our book.

The Union - Black Monday

This is the new band from ex-Thunder guitarist/songwriter Luke Morley and Winterville singer/guitarist Peter Shoulder. They've got a classic rock vibe (i.e. they sound like they use Gibsons through Marshalls) and a penchant for a solo.

Delays - Find A Home (New Forest Shaker)

This band probably deserved more success than they had with their first two albums. 'Find A Home (New Forest Shaker)' is the breezily beautiful opener of their forthcoming third full-length 'Star Tiger, Star Ariel' (due 21 June).

Woods - Suffering Season

A lo-fi, reverb-heavy, melodic 'twanger' - the kind that certain members of the TG team can't resist and others can't abide. We like this one though, even if it does open on the same chord as the 'Father Ted' theme tune. Their album, 'At Echo Lake', is out now.

Mother Mother - Heart Heavy

Gosh darn-it, these Canadians write some catchy tunes. One for fans of dementedly-infectious melodies of The Pixies, We Are Scientists and Talking Heads. Their album, 'O My Heart', is out 31 May.