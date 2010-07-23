Free Track Friday: Free MP3 downloads from Villagers and The Vaselines

This week we've got free MP3 downloads from Villagers, The Vaselines, The Lines, The Heebie Jeebies and Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin. If you don't like at least one of these, then there's probably something wrong with you.

**Track of the week**

Villagers - becoming a jackal free mp3 download

You might have heard of Villagers aka (Conor J. O'Brien). He plays an advanced kind of indie-folk music and he's recently been nominated for the Mercury Prize. Most importantly though, he impressed the crap out of TG at Latitude festival and now he's giving away our favourite track for free! *Does victory dance*

**Get the rest**

The Vaselines - I Hate The 80s

These guys became DIY indie-pop legends because Kurt Cobain once labelled them his "favourite songwriters in the whole world", despite the fact they only put out one studio album. Well, all that's about to change, because soon they'll have TWO studio albums. The next one is called 'Sex With An X'.

Disturbed - Asylum

"Oh we're so Disturbed, we have to rap about being in an asylum and suffering, because people will probably like that." It's still fun to bop your head along to - but what does it MEAN!?

The Heebie Jeebies - African Bathroom (Demo)

Well aren't these guys just a bucket full of crazy? Probably the best Afrobeat indie tune about watching someone take a bath that we've heard since lunchtime. We look forward to hearing the proper recording.

Some Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - Sink/Let It Sway

Winner of Free Track Friday's Most Unashamedly Indulgent Band Name Of The Week award, SSLYBY are very much in the American college rock fold, but without the idiocy. Apart from the name of course.

