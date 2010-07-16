Free Track Friday: Free MP3 downloads from The Sword and The Black Angels

The new music cup overfloweth this week with free MP3 downloads The Sword, The Black Angels, Chapel Club, Orphan Boy and Alex Winston.

Make the most of it, according to Prince "the internet is over", so it's only a matter of time before we're all sat round the record player again. Not that it would be a bad thing.

**Track of the week**

free mp3 downloads from the sword

If you enjoy Iommi-styled riffage then you're gonna love these classic metal devotees. 'Tres Brujas' is the first full track on their new album, 'Warp Riders' and it's sounding suitably huge and awesome. Even if they do think they're on Star Trek.

**Get the rest**

The Black Angels - Bad Vibrations

Sometimes, you just need a bit of psych-rock to perk up your otherwise dreary existence. The Black Angels, unsurprisingly, peddle a particularly dark, droning brand of it. We bet they wear sunglasses at night.

The Chapel Club - The Shore

Bright young things The Chapel Club have been working their skinny-jeaned butts off throughout 2010. Drawing on the likes of Jesus & Mary Chain, Cocteau Twins and other 80s indie alumni, this is one for the musos.

Alex Winston - Play With Fire

Here's a really eerie cover of the Rolling Stone's 'Play With Fire' from this new singer-songwriter. Genuinely kooky and very atmospheric, it sounds like the arrangement was written by Tim Burton.

Orphan Boy - Remember

A straight forward mainstream chart botherer. This is the kind of thing you can imagine blasting out of a Radio 1 stage in Wales and then becoming secretly quite fond of.

