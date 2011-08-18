Fender announces american standard string promotion

Fender has announced a new promotion that aims to encourage European sales of their already popular American Standard range with a year's supply of free strings.

Anyone buying an American Standard Strat or Tele between 22 August and 31 December 2011 from an authorised Fender dealer will be eligible to take part in the promotion.

In order to claim the strings customers need to either register via the Fender website or in-store at participating dealers, they'll then be provided with a voucher which can be exchanged for 12 sets of Fender strings when purchasing a guitar.

So, if you were thinking about buying a brand new American Standard this weekend, we recommend you hold off until Monday...