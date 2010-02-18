Ever Wondered What A $150K Guitar Looks Like? Plus Six Other Ways To Spend The Cash…

More

We stumbled across this ’59 Gibson Les Paul ‘Burst’ up for sale on Ebay during in our morning’s ‘research’

We stumbled across this

'59 Gibson Les Paul ‘Burst´

up for sale on Ebay during our morning´s ‘research´. It´s in great condition considering it´s over 50 years old. On the other hand it will set you back about $150,000, or roughly £95,000.

This got TG thinking, we WANT that guitar, but what else could you pick up for a cool 95,000 shamolians? Let´s go shopping…

1) Approximately 450

Epiphone Les Paul 100s

. You´d probably want to get a range of colours. And some more guitar-stands.

2) This

three-bedroom semi-detached house

in Skegness. Or you could buy a one-bedroom house and store 225 Epiphone Les Paul 100s in there.

3) TWO brand new

Jaguar

XJ

s

. What´s better than one Jaguar XJ? Exactly.

4) One per-cent of

Abbey Road Studios

. They reckon it´ll go for about 10 million, so nab a piece of history.

5) This

Sunseeker Mustique 42

pleasure boat. For the laydeez.

6)

A freaking helicopter

. Who doesn´t want a 1981 Eustorm F28F Helicopter sitting on their drive?