Epiphone announce Jeff Waters (Annihilator) UK workshops

Jeff Waters, guitarist for metal stalwarts Annihilator, has teamed up with Epiphone for a series of workshops around guitar stores in Europe throughout May. Scroll down for the full list of dates.

The shred maestro will be appearing at a selection of stores in the UK, the Netherlands and Germany demonstrating his new Epiphone Annihilation-V signature guitar (as pictured) until 19 May.

The workshops offer fans the chance to meet Jeff in person and Epiphone is promising an opportunity to pick up some branded guitar goodies in the process.

Epiphone Jeff Waters (Annihilator) in-stores

5 May Digital Village, Romford

6 May Dawsons Music, Reading

7 May PMT Music, Birmingham

8 May Guitar Guitar, Newcastle

9 May Guitar Guitar, Glasgow

12 May Tonika Music, Groningen, The Netherlands

13 May Vriese Music Palace Doetichem, The Netherlands

17 May Music Store Professional, Cologne, Germany

18 May PPC Music, Hannover, Germany

19 May Just Guitars, Hamburg, Germany