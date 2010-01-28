Dream Theatre DVD Preview: Chaos In Motion!

Here's fun - a live version of

Forsaken

from

Dream Theater

's new DVD

Chaos In Motion

.



The DVD documents the prog warriors' world tour of the same name, which kicked off in June 2007 at the Monsters of Rock Festival in Milan and concluded almost a year to the day later on June 4, 2008 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.





The DVD will be available from 29th September, not only as a double DVD but also as a CD/DVD five disc collector's set which includes two DVDs and three CDs, containing 14 live tracks featured in the DVD set as well as expanded artwork.





Dream Theater: Forsaken (Live)

