Devil Sold His Soul announce new album and free track

Hardcore nutcases Devil Sold His Soul are back with a new album, Empire Of Light, this September and to whet your appetite they're giving away opening track No Remorse, No Regrets.

To get your filthy fingers on the new ditty, just head over to http://www.facebook.com/devilsoldhissoul and like the free download image. You can also stream the track below, if you're the cautious type.

Stream Devil Sold His Soul - No Remorse, No Regrets

The new album will be released on 17 September and you can catch them on the road this summer at Hevy festival in the UK and Pukkelpop in Europe. There's also a full UK headline tour in the works for winter, in support of Empire Of Light.