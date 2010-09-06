CLOSED TG206 Competition: Win a signed Peavey Jack Daniel's guitar!

This competition has now closed. Why not check out TG's current competitions?

Peavey jack daniel's guitar competition

We grabbed a bunch of our favourite guitarists (including Slash!) at this year's Download festival and forced them at pick-point to sign our Peavey Jack Daniel's guitar. Now we're giving you a chance to win it in our TG206 competition!

Here at TG we get to meet the world's most exciting guitarists, so when we went to this year's Download festival we seized the opportunity by getting them to sign a guitar for one of you lucky readers to win.

Of course, we needed a guitar to get signed, and the generous rock-lovin' folk at Peavey UK supplied us with a Peavey Jack Daniel's EX model (worth £349) on which to collect the scrawls of some big-name guitarists.

Over the course of the weekend, Slash, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Steel Panther, Five Finger Death Punch, My Passion, HIM and Gannin Arnold signed their names on the axe - whose Jack Daniel's branding embodies the spirit of rock 'n' roll.

As well as the guitar, the winner will receive a Jack Daniel's strap, a pick set and two sets of strings, with a combined value of £45.

