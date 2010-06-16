CLOSED TG203 Competition: WIN 1 of 10 BandCentral memberships!

This competition has now closed. Why not check out TG's current competitions?

Take the hassle out of the hustle! Win one of 10 six-month Pro passes for BandCentral - a new online platform that help bands to keep themselves organised.

Tired of losing track of your band's expenses, gig details, rehearsal times and the other vital pieces of information?

Fear not! A new service has launched that promises to make being in a band a less stressful experience.

BandCentral allows bands to keep communal tabs on their calendars, social networks, finances, contacts, merch orders and other correspondence in one shared online location. Check out the website or watch this video to find out more.

Head to the dedicated competition page and answer the following question and you could win one of 10 six-month Pro passes!

How much file storage does the Pro Annual package offer?



A) 1GB

B) 2GB

C) 3GB

PLEASE NOTE: Under 18s must obtain parental consent to enter this competition and be able to demonstrate this to Total Guitar's reasonable satisfaction