Bad Religion celebrate 30 years with free live album

Seminal punk rock act Bad Religion have announced that they will celebrate 30 years together by giving away a free live album, ‘30 Years Live´.

The band are planning to record selected career-spanning highlights from their forthcoming 30th anniversary House of Blues Tour, which kicks off later this month, before giving away the compilation from 18 May.

To get your hands on the free download album ‘30 Years Live´, just head over to the Bad Religion

website

and register your email address.

Bad Religion fans will also be pleased to know that the group are planning to record their 15th studio album later in the year.