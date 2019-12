Airbourne, Coheed, Steel Panther and The Blackout confirmed for Download 2010

Download has added 22 bands to its 2010 line-up, including Coheed And Cambria, Airbourne, Steel Panther and The Blackout.

Check out the full line-up (so far) below.

Friday 11 JuneSaturday 12 June

Sunday 13 June

Main Stage

AC/DC

THEM CROOKED VULTURES

WOLFMOTHER

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE

COHEED & CAMBRIA

A DAY TO REMEMBER

36 CRAZY FISTS

Second Stage

JOB FOR A COWBOY

UNEARTH

LAWNMOWER DETH

Main Stage

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE

DEFTONES

MEGADETH

LAMB OF GOD

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

TAKING DAWN

HELL YEAH

Second Stage

30 SECONDS TO MARS

HIM

THE BLACKOUT

VOLBEAT

Y & T

RISE TO REMAIN

WE ARE THE FALLEN

Main Stage

AEROSMITH

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS

MOTÖRHEAD

BILLY IDOL

SAXON

CINDERELLA

RATT

DOMMIN

Second Stage

STONE SOUR

AIRBOURNE

WHITECHAPEL

DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN

AUGUST BURNS RED

STEEL PANTHER

