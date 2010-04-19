Acoustic maestros for 'Guitar Nights' shows this May

Acoustic guitar experts Jon Gomm, Pino Forastiere and Stuart Ryan have teamed up to play a series of 'Guitar Nights' dates in the UK this May.

The trio will take in shows in London, Leeds and Bristol, as well as conducting a 'masterclass' workshop day in Leeds. Stuart Ryan has contributed to TG on occasion and is (our sister magazine) Guitar Techniques' resident acoustic expert, so you know these guys can play!

The full dates and ticket details are listed below and we've also - rather helpfully - included a video of Pino 'doing his thing' for your viewing pleasure.

'Guitar Nights' UK tour dates

13 May - London, Passing Clouds (1 Richmond Road, Dalston) (Tickets)

14 May - Leeds, The Brudenell Social Club (Tickets)

16 May - Leeds, Eiger Studios (Masterclass event) (Tickets)

19 May - Bristol, South Bank Club (Tickets)