Acoustic Avalon 2011 guitar show this weekend

A guitar show specialising in the unplugged, Acoustic Avalon, will take place at Leicester Racecourse Conference Centre on 28 to 30 October.

Organised by renowned local instrument shop Sheehan's, the event will feature stands from some leading acoustic guitar manufacturers, including Yamaha, Takamine, Guild, Tanglewood, Simon & Patrick and Lowden.

The fact that the show is a specialist acoustic event means that attendees will get the chance to try out new instruments and speak to the manufacturers without fear of over-enthusiastic drummer-types running through the intro to 'Baba O'Reilly'.

In addition, there will be a performance every half hour throughout the weekend and a larger concert event on Saturday (29 October) evening, featuring Thomas Leeb, Bruce Gaitsch and Jacques Stotzem.

Tickets are available from www.sheehans.com and cost £12 for a day, £15 for a Saturday concert ticket (£25 for day and concert), or £30 for a full weekend ticket (including concert).