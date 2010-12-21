Zildjian merges with Vic Firth

Zildjian has completed a merger with Vic Firth. The two legendary names are teaming up, take a look inside for more info.



Craigie Zildjian, the legendary cymbal maker's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Zildjian is honored to join forces with the Vic Firth Company which has set the standard for drumsticks in the music industry."



The mutual backslapping continued with Vic Firth added: "I have the greatest respect for Zildjian. Our businesses share common values, a passion for manufacturing, and a similar approach to how we do business."



The news comes just a few days after D'Addario announced its purchased of Pro-Mark. Is there some kind of drum company Christmas sale that we've missed?