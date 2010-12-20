Zac Farro quits Paramore

Paramore

© David Atlas ./Retna Ltd./Corbis

Zac Farro has quit as a drummer for Paramore. The sticksman's brother Josh (guitarist) has also left the band.



The departures were announced over the weekend, with the band stating that they will continue.



Paramore's remaining members explained through their website: "A couple of months ago, Josh and Zac let us know they would be leaving the band after our show in Orlando last Sunday [December 12]. None of us were really shocked. For the last year it hasn't seemed as if they wanted to be around anymore.



"We want Josh and Zac to do something that makes them happy and if that isn't here with us, then we support them finding happiness elsewhere."



Well, this has been an eventful end to the year hasn't it? First Portnoy steps away from Avenged and now this. So, where does this leave Paramore? And Zac? Who do you want to see join Hayley Williams and co?