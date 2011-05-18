Whitesnake's Brian Tichy joins Natal roster

Tichy

Brian Tichy has joined the Natal roster. The Whitesnake drummer has chosen a Natal birch kit.



Of his new set-up, Brian said: "Whoa! Look out for Natal, they've got it right! They have paid attention to detail and have gone that extra mile to build drums, hardwagreat, sound awesome and are totally roadworthy."



The sticksman will also be using the first British-made Natal snare drum. The snare has been constructed in the same factory in which Natal's parent company Marshall makes its iconic amps.



For more visit www.nataldrums.com and look out for Brian on tour with Whitesnake next month.