Video: The Stars of Rhythm 184

Funk

This month's Rhythm is on sale for a few more days and it's absolutely crammed-full of jaw-dropping drummers. Just to give you a taster of the chops within the 130 pages of the mag, we've dug out some clips of a selection of stars in the issue. Enjoy!



Rhythm 184 sees three bonafide funk grandmasters guide you through the history of the genre, so we thought it was only right to start this by giving the nod to messers Modeliste, Moore and Stubblefield by checking out their undeniably tasty skills.

Zigaboo Modeliste

Stanton Moore

Clyde Stubblefield

Gabor Dornyei

We catch up with Hungarian sticksman Gabor Dornyei in issue 184 to find out how (and why) he left stardom back home to start again in the UK. It's paying off though as he's currently traveling the globe with the Thriller Live tour. Check out this amazing performance from the likable drummer and you'll see just why his success is so richly deserved.

Keith LeBlanc

From seminal sessions with some of the founders of hip-hop to stints with Seal and REM, Keith LeBlanc has done it all. You can read all about his awe-inspiring career in this month's mag, and to see just why he keeps on getting the calls have a peek at this solo.