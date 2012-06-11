Video: Taylor Hawkins' finest onscreen moments

Taylor

© Jared Milgrim/Corbis

Last week we brought you the news that Taylor Hawkins is to play Iggy Pop in new movie CBGB.

As word filtered through one question cropped up again and again, can he act? Well, he's certainly got some practice in over the years in the Foos' always entertaining (and usually bizarre) promo videos, so we've clumped a handful of our favourites together for you to judge Mr Hawkins' acting merits for yourself.

His thespian (and cross dressing) skills look pretty encouraging to us.

Everlong

Learn To Fly

Hot Buns