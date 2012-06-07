Taylor Hawkins to play Iggy Pop in CBGB movie

Hawkins

© Jared Milgrim/Corbis

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is to play Iggy Pop in a new movie based on legendary New York club CBGB.

Hawkins joins a cast which includes the likes of Alan Rickman, Malin Akerman and Harry Potter star Rupert Grint.

Filming is due to begin in the US later this month.

We shouldn't be surprised by this, afterall Hawkins wowed us in his bizarre in-drag performance in the Foos' 'Everlong' video and knocked us out with his gurning in-drag turn (we're noticing a pattern here) in the band's 'Learn To Fly' clip. Good work, Taylor.