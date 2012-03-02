Video: Sticksmen battle it out at Mapex's Drummer of Tomorrow final

Will

© www.stevemoulin.com

Back at the tail-end of January five up-and-coming master sticksmen took on the challenge of the UK Mapex Drummer of Tomorrow event.

Adam Stapleford, Eric Kwame, Jake Woodward, Thomas Jarlier and Will Stokes battled it out to be crowned as the UK champion, with the winner heading to Frankfurt later this month to compete in the International final.

Take a look at the clip below for a few choice highlights from the UK final.

The winning sticksman Will Stokes clearly wowed judges with his high-octane performance which saw him merge the power of Bonham and the technicality of Benny Greb. Good work, and good luck in Frankfurt, Will.