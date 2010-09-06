Steve Gadd is over in the UK this week as part of the rescheduled Mission From Gadd tour. Take a look below to see the kind of skills you can expect to see at the shows…
The drum legend has the following clinics lined up over the next few days:
6 September: Dublin
7 September: Manchester
8 September: Edinburgh
We were lucky enough to catch Gadd's Reading show on Friday, and it was a real treat - two hours of masterful playing and advice from the man himself. To get an idea of what you can expect, check out this classic Gadd solo.
Video: Steve Gadd solo
Steve Gadd is over in the UK this week as part of the rescheduled Mission From Gadd tour. Take a look below to see the kind of skills you can expect to see at the shows…