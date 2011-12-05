Video Stars of this month's Rhythm

Rhythm 197

This month's Rhythm is on sale now and it's absolutely crammed-full of jaw-dropping drummers. Just to give you a taster of the chops within the 130 pages of the mag, we've dug out some clips of a selection of stars in the issue. Enjoy!

Nicko McBrain

In the issue: We trace Nicko's formidable history behind the kit in our huge cover feature.

Glen Sobel

In the issue: Glen gives us the skinny on how he got the Alice Cooper gig, the tools you need in your arsenal to be a session star and more.

John Bradbury

In the issue: We get the lowdown on John's career with The Specials, and how he conspires to make good drums sound bad!

John Stanier

In the issue: John explains his unconventional drum style and even more unconventional set-up in our four-page interview.

Mikkey Dee

In the issue: The Motorhead man tells us the songs that mean the most to him. You know the score, Rush, Thin Lizzy and er…Abba.

