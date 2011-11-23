December issue of Rhythm on sale now

Nicko

Pick up this month's Rhythm and you'll find...

Nicko McBrain

This month we look back at the incredible Nicko McBrain story. The Iron Maiden powerhouse reflects on three decades with the band as he wraps up his UK clinics and tells us why he'll never stop. We also have a close up look at Nicko's huge Premier kit and Metallica's Lars Ulrich tells us why he's such a huge Nicko fan.

INTERVIEWED

John Bradbury (The Specials)

Glen Sobel (Alice Cooper)

John Stanier (Battles)

Alan White (Yes)

Mikkey Dee (Motorhead)

And more!

REVIEWED

Premier's Spirit of Maiden drum kit - Exclusive first review

Impress cymbals

Porter and Davies BC Gigster

Traps A400 kit

De Gregorio Maestral cajon

Blue Microphones kit

PRACTICAL

The first part in our brand new guide to restoring a vintage kit

ON THE RHYTHM CD

Learn how to play Elvis' rock 'n' roll classic 'Suspicious Minds', ZZ Top's southern rocker 'La Grange' and 'Been Caught Stealing' by Jane's Addiction. We also have the latest guest lessons from Richard Bailey and Lisa Tring plus much more.

WIN

This month you can win a set of Ahead Armor drum cases

You'll find all this and more in the brand new issue of Rhythm, on sale in all good newsagents, online and on Apple Newsstand now.