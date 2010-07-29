Video: Ray Luzier breaks down new Korn track

Ray luzier

© Paul Hebert/Icon SMI/Corbis

Fancy taking a lesson from one of rock's most well respected players? Then take a look at this awesome clip of Ray Luzier.



The Korn drummer broke down the beat to 'Oildale' during a chat with BareBonesMusic.com. You can see what he had to say below.

For more from Ray, look out for the Summer issue of Rhythm (on sale 3 August), in which he tells us all about recording the new album and we get an up-close-and-personal look at his killer Pearl/Sabian set-up.