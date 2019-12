Sutter

During an incredibly varied and impressive career so far Jason Sutter has played with everyone from Chris Cornell to Pink.

His latest gig, with the New York Dolls, recently brought Jason to the UK and while he was here we sat him in front of our camera and asked him to share a few playing tips and exercises. Check the clip below to see Jason's drum corps chops.

