Video: Jason Bowld Mapex demo

Slaves

How's this for a Monday afternoon treat - Pitchshifter and Slaves To Gravity drummer (and Rhythm tutor, of course) Jason Bowld putting on a hard-hitting masterclass in a brand new video.



The clip shows Jase smashing all hell out of his Mapex Meridian kit, blasting through a couple of tracks for your viewing pleasure.

Like what you see? You can keep up to date with what Jase is up to by following him on Twitter. You can also check out his monthly double kick lessons in Rhythm.