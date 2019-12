Ex-The Streets and Lily Allen drummer Johnny 'Drum Machine' Jenkins is currently MD and drummer for Example's live band. He has also recently become Director for UK Custom Drum Company Chequerplate Drums & Percussion. Rhythm caught up with Johnny on the recent Example arena tour to take a look round his ace new Tron-style Chequerplate LED acrylic kit.

We also caught up with other company Director and drum builder Steve Poensgen to chat about the company. See the video below.