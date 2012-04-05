Video: Cathy Rich talks about keeping her father's legacy alive

Continuing our coverage of the Buddy Rich 25th Anniversary Memorial Concert, Buddy's daughter Cathy and touring Buddy Rich Big Band drummer Gregg Potter remember the drumming legend and explain why his name is still on the tip of every drummer's tongue.

