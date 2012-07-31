More

VIDEO: Behind-the-scenes with Drummer Love UK winner

UK Zildjian comp winner prepares for his close up!

Back at the start of the year Rhythm became involved with Zildjian's inaugural European Drummer Love competition, to find the best drum talent in a number of European territories. Here we catch up with UK winner Lucas Parlato at his photoshoot for Rhythm!

Guest judges Gavin Harrison, Simon Phillips and Manu Katche viewed a huge number of video submissions to ultimately arrive at their winners. This video features UK winner Lucas Parlato performaing in front of our cameras. Part of his prize was a professional photoshoot with photographer Robert Downs, a feature in Rhythm magazine (coming next issue) and a whole load of cymbals and Zildjian swag.

Congratulations also to Ireland winner Ben Wanders! You can watch both winners' entry videos here.