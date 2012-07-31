VIDEO: Behind-the-scenes with Drummer Love UK winner

Back at the start of the year Rhythm became involved with Zildjian's inaugural European Drummer Love competition, to find the best drum talent in a number of European territories. Here we catch up with UK winner Lucas Parlato at his photoshoot for Rhythm!

Guest judges Gavin Harrison, Simon Phillips and Manu Katche viewed a huge number of video submissions to ultimately arrive at their winners. This video features UK winner Lucas Parlato performaing in front of our cameras. Part of his prize was a professional photoshoot with photographer Robert Downs, a feature in Rhythm magazine (coming next issue) and a whole load of cymbals and Zildjian swag.

Congratulations also to Ireland winner Ben Wanders! You can watch both winners' entry videos here.